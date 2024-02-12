Bubbling error: Group-IV aspirants seek consideration

With no assurance from the TSPSC officials, the aspirants are planning to approach the High Court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:58 PM

Hyderabad: Rakesh, a 26-year-old aspirant, was overjoyed on securing 147 marks in the final key released for the Group – IV services. He was sure of making it to the general ranking list that was announced recently by the TSPSC. His elation, however, was short-lived, as he could not make it to the list due to invalidation of his OMR sheet over a wrong bubbling issue.

“I prepared for the examination for more than three years. However, due to anxiety in the exam hall, I could not bubble the hall ticket number correctly on the OMR sheet and it was invalidated,” said A Rakesh, a resident of Hyderabad.

Also Read TSPSC releases final keys for recruitment to posts in various departments

Like Rakesh, there are a large number of Group – IV job aspirants, who committed similar bubbling errors. On Monday, they approached the TSPSC requesting for consideration of their candidature for the test.

Citing an earlier High Court order that directed TSPSC to consider the candidature of Group – II aspirants who had made similar mistakes, the Group – IV job aspirants urged the TSPSC to consider their request on the same lines. If need be, the aspirants wanted the Commission to impose a penalty of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for evaluating their OMR sheets.

“Some candidates including myself got confused and made the wrong bubbling of the hall ticket number on OMR sheet. We met TSPSC Chairman and explained our issue. However, he informed us that it was not in his hands to evaluate OMR sheets that have bubbling errors,” said B Srilatha Naik, an aspirant from Nalgonda district, who secured 136 marks as per Group – IV services test final key.

With no assurance from the TSPSC officials, the aspirants are planning to approach the High Court that had earlier ruled in favour of candidates in a similar case.