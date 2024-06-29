X Telangana State Shooting Championship-2024 concludes in Hyderabad

President of the Telangana Rifle Association Amit Sanghi commended the successful conduct of the championship and acknowledged the pivotal contributions of the TRA Board Members and over 800 participants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 04:05 PM

Hyderabad: The 7-day long X Telangana State Shooting Championship-2024 concluded here on Saturday, on a high note under the guidance of President of the Telangana Rifle Association (TRA) Amit Sanghi.

Mr. Amit Sanghi commended the successful conduct of the championship and acknowledged the pivotal contributions of the TRA Board Members and over 800 participants. He specifically thanked NRAI officials Mr. Mannan, Mr. Sandeep, Mr. Ramchandar, and Mr. Yuvraj for their role in ensuring fair and seamless competitions. The championship also received unwavering support from the Sports Authority of Telangana and Gagan Narang’s Gun For Glory Foundation.

Reflecting on the event’s significance, he highlighted the dedication shown by all involved, emphasizing the commitment of the TRA Board in making the championship a resounding success. Held from June 21st to June 27th, 2024, the event brought together shooters from diverse backgrounds, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship.

Sanghi congratulated all the finalists and prize winners, commending their outstanding performances in various shooting disciplines. He praised their dedication and hard work, acknowledging their achievements in earning medals and qualifying for pre-nationals, and wished them continued success.

The championship’s prestige was further enhanced by the presence of Mr. Uday Pilani, the esteemed Vice President of TRA, who served as the Chief Guest. His passionate support for shooting sports and accomplishments in Professional Car Rally & Autocross driving added inspiration to the occasion.

Prominent Medalists:

The awards ceremony at the SATS Shooting Range in Gachibowli honored the top performers across categories like 10M Pistol, 50M Pistol, 50M Rifle, 50M 3P, 50M Open Sight, and 50M Open Sight 3P.