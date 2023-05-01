Yadadri-Bhongir: Burglars break into 14 houses in Singaram

According to the police, the burglars targeted 14 locked houses in the village and stolen a total of 45 grams of gold ornaments, 1.5 kg of silver and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from the houses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Burglars struck at 14 houses in Singaram village of Rajapet mandal on Sunday night, taking advantage of the time when the house owners went to the neighboring village for a local festival.

The house owners had gone to the neighboring Bengumpet village to participate in the Durgamma festival after locking their houses. On returning home on Monday morning, they found valuables stolen from their houses.

The CLUES team collected samples from the houses while the Rajapet police have filed a case and are investigating.