Yadadri-Bhongir: Girl swallows 5 rupees coin, dies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: A four-years girl died at Bhodhan Pochampally in the district due to the infection developed in her throat after swallowing a five rupee coin.

Bongu Chaitra, daughter of Mahesh and Saritha from Venkataramana colony of Bhodhan Pochampally, died of complications developed 15 days after swallowing a five rupee coin. When the girl had swallowed the coin, he parents shifted her to a private hospital at Hyderabad for treatment. The doctors of the hospitals brought the coin out from her throat. But, she had again fallen sick due to throat infection. She died while shifting to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.