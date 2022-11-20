Yadadri-Bhongir: Man stabbed to death by sons in Alair

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 45-year-old man, Thipparthi Bhaskar, was stabbed to death, allegedly by his two sons, at Thurpugudem of Alair mandal in the district on Sunday.

Bhaskar died on the spot. The incident took place at 12.30 pm when his two sons Teja, 20, and Tharun, 23, allegedly attacked their father with knives in their house. According to the police, Teja and Tharun, who were staying in Hyderabad and working as auto drivers, came to their native place to attend a celebration. A heated argument took place between the father and sons over a family matter, during which the two sons attacked Bhaskar.

Teja and Tharun later surrendered before the Alair police.

Alair Sub-Inspector Ibris Ali said a case was registered and that investigation was on.