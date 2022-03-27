Yadadri decked up for maha kumbha samprokshana

Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Yadadri was decked up with colourful flowers for Maha Kumbha Samprokshana, which would be held on Monday.

Special arrangements were made for conduct of samprokshana to divya vimana gopuram. Before maha kumbha samprokshana, vishnu chakram would be setup to divya vimana gopuram while kalashas to the remaining gopuramm. On the hands of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao maha kubha samprokshana would be conducted at 11.55 am to the kalashas setup to gopurams with scanty water and panchamruthams.

Prior to it, Shala bhali and homams would be conducted at 7 am while Maha Purnahuthi would be conducted at 9 am. Sudarshana Chakram would be installed to divya vimana gopurams by the temple priests amid chants of Veda mantras. Later, festive deities would be shifted to main temple from Balalayam in a shoba yatra. Pradhama aradhana and shanthi kalyanam would also be conducted in main temple.

The devotees would get the facility of darshans at main temple from 4 pm after completion of the pooja programmes. The temple authorities have made special arrangements not to arise any problem, even if one lakh people arrived to the temple on the day. Queue complex, which was in three floors with 1000 feet long, was readied at Yadadri. Drinking water facility would be provided to the people waiting the queue line. Two ghat roads would be available to come onto and go down from the hill shrine.

Krishna Pushkarini, which was filled with Godavari waters, was also decked up with colorful flowers. One laddu prasadams were also made available keeping in mind the possible huge rush of the devotees.

In all, fool proof security arrangements was made at Yadadri with 2,000 police personnel.

