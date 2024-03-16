TTD cancels all recommendation letters for darshan and accommodation

The TTD appealed to the devotees and VIPs to take note of the decision and cooperate with the management.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 07:58 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the election code coming into effect, the Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanams (TTD) has decided not to accept any letters of recommendation for darshan or accommodation in Tirumala.

However the Srivari darshan and accommodation will be considered only to the protocol dignitaries who come by themselves as per rules till the code is over.

In a statement released on Saturday, in the context of the Lok Sabha and Assembly Election Code, the TTD said as per the decision of the TTD Trust Board the letters of recommendation for accommodation and Srivari darshan in Tirumala are canceled from Saturday onwards.

The TTD appealed to the devotees and VIPs to take note of the decision and cooperate with the management.