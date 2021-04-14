Yadadri temple security on Tirumala lines

With the renovated temple likely to be opened in May, government expects massive pilgrim rush

Hyderabad: With the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri set to emerge as an iconic pilgrimage destination once the renovation works are completed, the Telangana police are exploring the possibility of implementing the Tirumala model of security at the temple to cope with the massive turnout of pilgrims anticipated when it reopens.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during his recent visit to the temple, had hinted at the possibility of the famed and popular temple reopening in May.

Since the security personnel deployed at Tirumala are well-trained to handle peak rush of over 1 lakh devotees daily during weekends and festivities, the Telangana police are seriously considering the possibility of emulating Tirumala model at Yadadri.

If necessary, the police personnel will be sent in batches to Tirumala to get on field training in crowd management. Since it is associated with devotion and sentiment, the police personnel should be well-trained in handling the devout while moving them forward to pave way for others to have darshan of the God, a police official told Telangana Today.

“We cannot push devotees hurriedly in the queue when there is heavy rush,” he said, adding that priority would be given to proper queue management system at Yadadri. Training would also be given in checking devotees through door-frame metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors.

The strength of the staff will be increased to meet the requirement as the turnout is expected to increase significantly once the temple is reopened, he said, adding that at present, about 60 police personnel from the Armed Reserve and Special Protection Force (SPF) are posted at the temple.

Of the 60 personnel, 30 Home Guards are posted for queue management at ‘Balaalayam’ where devotees are presently allowed to have darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The official said a police outpost would be established on the hill in addition to a police station that will come up on the Inner Ring Road near Yadadri.

The administration has already allocated one acre land for construction of a new police station, the official said. “A decision on deployment of security staff on shift basis at the temple would be taken only after ascertaining the number of devotees turning up during peak hour, day and weekly basis and during festivals,” he said.

Earlier, as many as 40,000 devotees used to throng the temple during weekends and over 25,000 during normal days. However, due to Covid-19, the turnout has come down to 30,000 during weekends and 15,000 on normal days.

The turnout might increase considerably once the temple is reopened since it is just 60 km from Hyderabad, he said. When contacted, Bhongir Deputy Commissioner of Police K Narayan Reddy said a detailed action plan was yet to be prepared.

