Nalgonda Collector inspects Yadadri Thermal Power plant

District Collector RV Karnan enquired about the status of the works and progress in land acquisition for the proposed railway line

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

District Collector RV Karnan enquired about the status of the works and progress in land acquisition for the proposed railway line

Nalgonda: District Collector R V Karnan on Thursday inspected works on the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Veerlapalem of Damaracherla mandal and held a review meeting with officials.

He enquired about the status of the works and progress in land acquisition for the proposed railway line.

Genco Director (Projects) Sachidhanandham explained to the Collector that Rs.22,000 crore was spent for works on the 4,000 MW Ultra Mega thermal power plant. Two units would become operational and generate 1600 MW power by December. The remaining three units would become operational by 2024 and generate 2,400 MW of power.

Also Read Telangana: Collector RV Karnan conducts surprise visit to Nalgonda GGH