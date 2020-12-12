Yadadri will emerge as top pilgrimage centre: Bandaru Dattatreya

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said Yadadri, which was known as Telangana Tirupati, would emerge as a top Hindu pilgrimage centre.

He visited Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple and participated in a special pooja programme. On his arrival, the temple priests welcomed Dattatreya with ‘poorna kumbham’.

Stating that Hyderabad should be further developed as the biggest vaccine centre and a medical hub in the world, he said the State government and the Centre should work together towards achieving this goal.

