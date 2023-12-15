Yamaha launches much-awaited R3, MT-03; check for price details inside

India Yamaha Motor launched the two motorcycles, representing the company's racing DNA and to underscore its commitment to advancing the premium motorcycle segment in the Indian market.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:16 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Yamaha announced on Friday the Indian launch of two much-awaited models R3 and MT-03, as part of its ‘The Call of Blue campaign’. While the R3 is a track-oriented motorcycle, the MT-03 is a street fighter style bike. Both these models are now open for bookings, only at India Yamaha Motor’s website – https://www.yamaha-motor-india.com/.

A segment above the hugely popular R-15 and MT-15, the two new launches are aimed to meet the growing aspirations of the motorcycle enthusiasts. Both R3 and the MT-15 come with a 321cc liquid cooled 4-stroke, in-line two-cylinder, DOHC and 4-valve per cylinder fuel injected engine that produces 30.9 kW (42 PS) at 10,750rpm of maximum power and 29.5 Nm (3 kg-m) at 9,000rpm of maximum torque.

Additionally, both the bikes feature, such as light-weight diamond frame, Upside Down Front Forks, long swingarm and mono-cross rear suspension, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, and LED headlight, taillight & turn signal light.

Both the motorcycles feature compact and lightweight diamond frame chassis, offering optimum balance of strength and rigidity, neutral handling, and easy maneuverability in traffic.

While R3 comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,64,900 (ex-showroom), MT-03 comes at Rs. 4,59,900 (ex-showroom).