Yantra: Know the Types & Benefits of Powerful Yantra by Chirag Daruwalla

What are Yantras?

The Yantra is a kind of protective shield, and it is made in the correct constellation and date on paper, on Bhojpatra, or on copper; which planet is an antidote or obstructive, worship that planet with the help of the Yantra. Yantras represent gods and goddesses. Yantras are available in a variety of types. Everyone has different yantras, and not everyone can use the same type of Yantra. Yantra should be used in special circumstances and with great care; otherwise, their side effects can be very terrible. You can visit bejandaruwalla.com for guidance, and astrologer Chirag Daruwalla will recommend Yantra according to your problem.

Types of Yantra

Shree yantra

Due to the worship of Sri Yantra, Goddess Lakshmi gets permanent residence in your house.

Mahalaxmi Yantra

If a financial problem is going on or money is not able to stay in the house due to any reason, then Mahalaxmi Yantra can be established at the place of home or business.

Kuber yantra

Kuber is worshipped with the help of Kuber Yantra. By the grace of this Yantra, chances of getting money are formed.

Vyapar Vridhi Yantra

Vyapar Vridhi Yantra is also considered auspicious to achieve success in business and remove poverty.

Ganesh Yantra

Ganesh Yantra is a sacred energy Yantra that imbues within you the power to focus and accomplish your goals.

Mahamrityunjaya Yantra

Mahamrityunjaya Yantra is related to Lord Shiva. The Mahamrityunjaya Yantra can be worn or used for worshipping and setting up the Yantra.

Surya Yantra

Worshipping Surya Yantra regularly increases the chances of success in your work.

Nav Graha Yantra

The establishment of Navagraha Yantra in your home, shop, or establishment eliminates the defects of the planet.

Hanuman Yantra

Hanuman Yantra is the form of Lord Hanuman. Worshipping lord Hanuman with the help of a yantra, his grace always remains.

Durga Yantra

Durga Yantra is the best way to worship Maa Durga and get her grace.

Bagalmukhi Yantra

The practice of Baglamukhi Yantra is most fruitful in achieving victory in court-court disputes and competitive examinations.

Mahakali Yantra

A very powerful Yantra that emits the divine power of Goddess Kali.

Batuk Bhairav Yantra

Batuk Bhairav Yantra brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the house.

Durga Bisa Yantra

This Yantra of Maa Durga is considered miraculous. Durga Bisa Yantra is the most effective Yantra.

Saraswati Yantra

Saraswati Yantra has been used for intellectual power, concentration power, and attaining knowledge.

Gayatri Yantra

Worshipping Gayatri Yantra brings good health, prosperity, and fortune to the person.

Vashikaran Yantra

Vashikaran Yantra is the most powerful tool to attract anyone to you.

Santan Gopal Yantra

Establishing the Santan Gopal Yantra at an auspicious time and worshipping it gives a child happiness.

Maha Sudarshan Yantra

Maha Sudarshan Yantra is used to destroy negative energy from life.

Ram Raksha Yantra

Ram Raksha Yantra should be installed and worshipped for peace, prosperity, and protection from all kinds of evil forces and enemies.

Kaal Sarp Yantra

Worshipping Kaal Sarp Yantra can make all these negative reflections disappear from one’s life.

Mangal Yantra

Mangal yantra is a very powerful and extremely helpful way to enjoy all the pleasures of life.

Rahu Yantra

The malefic effects of Rahu can be removed with the help of Yantra.

Guru Yantra

Guru Yantra is also used to give strength to the Guru who acts in a positive way in Kundali.

Shani Yantra

Due to the effect of Shani Yantra, the person’s faith and faith in his religion increased.

Shiva Yantra

This Shiva Yantra of Lord Shiva has unlimited powers in itself.

Shukra Yantra

Shukra Yantra is one of the most important Yantra, as it is used to please the planet Venus.

Chandra Yantra

By worshipping and establishing the Chandra Yantra duly, the mind gets peace, and mental health remains strong.

Buddha Yantra

Buddha Yantra is used to please Buddha or Mercury planet. Buddha Yantra protects from fire and electrical damage etc.

Manokamna Yantra

Whatever wishes a person has in front of Shri Manokamna Yantra, it is fulfilled by speaking in front of the Yantra every day.

Sarva Siddhi Yantra

Sarv Karya Siddhi Yantra is used to remove all the difficulties and obstacles that hinder your path to success, peace, and prosperity.

Vahan Durghatna Yantra

The speciality of this Yantra is that by properly installing it in your vehicle, the vehicle is protected from all kinds of accidents.

Rog Nivaran Yantra

Rog Nivaran Yantra, with the combined power of all the involved Yantra, helps in providing relief from fear, stress, and mental and physical ailments.

Kamakshi Yantra

Kamakshi Devi Yantra, Yantra to please Goddess Kamakhya Devi.

Katyayani Yantra

Maa Katyayani Yantra empowers the devotees to fight for their rights and eliminate negative, ill effects.

Lakshminarayan Yantra

Lakshmi Narayan Yantra blesses the worshiper with Vishnu and Lakshmi.

Swastik Yantra

Swastik Yantra keeps your life free from obstacles and gives you more prosperity.

Vaastu Yantra

Vastu Yantra is a boon for all those families who have built a house on disputed land and are looking for balance in their life.

Benefits of Yantra:

Shree Yantra Benefits (Sri yantra)

The establishment of Shree Yantra leads to an increase in business and progress in jobs. The establishment of this Yantra brings happiness in married life. The Vastu defects of the house are removed by the installation of this Yantra. Keeping Shree Yantra in place of children’s education increases concentration. Keeping Shree Yantra fulfils all your wishes. Worshipping this Yantra on the day of Diwali or any auspicious occasion or festival does not cause financial problems throughout the year.

Kuber Yantra Benefits

Poverty is destroyed by the installation of Kuber Yantra. With the installation of Kuber Yantra, wealth increases, and honour and respect are attained. This Yantra is also beneficial for those who are starting a new business. This Yantra is also beneficial for traders. Kuber Yantra can be kept in a safe or cupboard. By establishing it, money does not look bad. Wealth gets accumulated due to the effect of Kuber Yantra.

Surya Yantra Benefits

The advantage of Surya Yantra is that one never faces failure by worshipping it. People suffering from heart and eye diseases benefit from the worship of Surya Yantra. Those who are not made by their father get benefits by worshipping Surya Yantra. If you have to address thousands of people, then wear the ring of Surya Yantra. If the Sun is bad in the Kundali, then the other planets of the person are also unable to show their right effect. In such a situation, worshipping Surya Yantra is beneficial.

Rahu Yantra Benefits

Rahu Yantra is able to get rid of problems like skin-related problems, mental pain, the appearance of dead people in dreams, and running towards addiction of the mind. The use of Rahu Yantra gives success in business, suppression of enemies, and success in every field. By using this Yantra, financial losses and obstacles that come unintentionally in any work are also removed. The auspicious effect of Rahu Yantra can also give auspicious results to the native-like going abroad for permanent settlement or going abroad for work.

Shukra Yantra Benefits

Shukra Yantra brings financial stability and helps to remove debts. This Yantra promotes mutual understanding between married and loving couples. It attracts prosperity, luxury, comfort, positivity, and harmony in life. Helps in resolving issues related to family relationships and brings harmony to the family. It also helps in curing diseases related to the eyes, skin, stomach, and sex. It bestows awards, beauty, and success in the fields of art, music, and media.

Baglamukhi yantra benefits

Baglamukhi Yantra provides protection to you and your family from evil forces. People harming you and enemies are destroyed. With the blessings of Goddess Baglamukhi, the seeker gets victory over the enemies. Removes money-related problems from businesses and shops. The effects of negative energies and tantric activities are eliminated from the life of the person. It can create a positive environment at home or the workplace. Success comes with the removal of problems related to business and career.

Shani yantra benefits

Shani Yantra is a panacea to get rid of the ill effects of Shani and Sadesati. If Shani is also giving inauspicious results in your horoscope, then install Shani Yantra at home today. It will definitely give you results. Shani Yantra also proves helpful in getting rid of all business-related problems. If you want to take your business to new heights, then install Shani Yantra in your office. By keeping Shani Yantra, not only does one get rid of the ill effects of Shani, but keeping it in the corner of the house also transmits positive energy from life.

Conclusion

There are different yantras for many problems in life.