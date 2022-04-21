Yashoda Hospitals doctors treat Nizamabad woman suffering from rare brain disorder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: The neurosurgery team of Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, have treated a 31-year-old housewife from Nizamabad, M Lavanya, who was diagnosed with a cyst that was growing between the central brainstem and brain cerebellum, and extending forward to the front of midbrain.

Lavanya visited the neuro-outpatient clinic of Yashoda Hospitals in Nizamabad with complaints of right facial pain while talking, chewing food and whenever moved her mouth. She also had episodes of twitching movements of the right side of her face, senior neurosurgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr K S Kiran, who led the brain surgery, said in a press release.

Diagnostic tests at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad revealed a large brain lesion that was growing in the groove between the central brainstem and cerebellum and was extending forward up to the front of the midbrain, causing the symptoms due to compression of some of the critical nerves coming out of the brain, he said.

The team of neurosurgeons decided to take up a combined surgical approach, as one single surgical approach would not be able to deal with the tumor adequately. Following the surgery, scans revealed only a minute remnant of the cyst, while the major part was successfully removed.