Yerpula Narottam joins BRS in the presence of KCR

Narottam has joined in BRS on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan. The BRS cadre in Zaheerabad was overwhelmed with the joinings in Party.
Sangareddy: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had got a boost in Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency with a popular leader Yerpula Narottam joining BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.
Narottam, who is a key leader in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Zaheerabad Constituency, had contested in 2014 elections and got over 39,000 votes. Since the seat was given to BJP in a poll alliance in 2018, he did not get a chance to contest in the elections. He had joined Congress Party in 2018 ahead of the elections.
However, he had expressed his desire to join BRS after meeting Finance Minister T Harish Rao.
Narottam has joined in BRS on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan. The BRS cadre in Zaheerabad was overwhelmed with the joinings in Party.