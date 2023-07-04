BRS corporator asks for probe into Rs 100 crore ads by Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:41 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

BRS corporator and other leaders handing over complaint to police.

Karimnagar: BRS corporator Kamaljit Kaur has lodged a complaint with the police against Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asking for a probe into Sanjay giving advertisements worth Rs 100 crore to the media.

The corporator along with BRS leader Sohal Singh and others lodged the complaint with the Karimnagar Town-I police on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of the BJP’s own MLA M Raghunandhan Rao reportedly alleging that Sanjay, who said he had sold his wife’s mangalsutra and gold to contest in the parliament elections, could give ads worth Rs 100 crore to media. The complaint also said that under CrPC Section 161, the police should probe the case based on the allegations leveled against Sanjay by Raghunandhan Rao.

