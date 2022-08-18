YFLO’s session on demystifying beauty world myths on August 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) , Hyderabad Chapter, a unique platform for young women from diverse professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds lined up an interesting session, ‘Let’s redefine pretty’, which is about demystifying beauty world myths.

Three top models Nitya Arora, Anjali Lama, and Anjali Sivaraman, each of them with a different body type, breaking stereotypes in the modelling world are invited to speak at the session, according to Sonali Saraf, Chairperson of YFLO Hyderabad Chapter.

“My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves so that we can be kinder to each other. To stop shaming ourselves and other people: too fat, too skinny, too short, too tall, too anything,” Sonali said in a press release.

The session will be held at ITC Kohenur on August 22.