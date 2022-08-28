Yoga competition to be held in Mancherial on Aug 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

A day-long district-level yoga competition will be held on the premises of Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre. In a statement, organisers Dr Sukumar KN, P Sameera Reddy, Shivanuri Thirupathi and Lekkala Harika advised yoga practitioners to utilize the opportunity. A day-long district-level yoga competition will be held on the premises of Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre. In a statement, organisers Dr Sukumar KN, P Sameera Reddy, Shivanuri Thirupathi and Lekkala Harika advised yoga practitioners to utilize the opportunity.

Mancherial: Under the aegis of Telangana Yogasana Sports Association (TYSA), a day-long district-level yoga competition will be held on the premises of Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre in Hi-Tech City Colony here on Tuesday.

In a statement, organisers Dr Sukumar KN, P Sameera Reddy, Shivanuri Thirupathi and Lekkala Harika advised yoga practitioners to utilize the opportunity. They said that the competition would be conducted in three categories such as sub-junior aged between 9 and 14, junior (14-18 years) and senior (Above 18 years). The participants are requested to appear in the competition from 9 am.

The organisers further said that the selected candidates would have to take part in a state-level competition. They advised the interested practitioners to contact 85550 56921, 96522 27079 for enrolling their names and for finding more details of the event.