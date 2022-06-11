10-day long free yoga camp begins in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Participants practice yoga asanas on the premises of Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre at Hi-Tech City Colony in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: A 10-day long free yoga camp has begun in connection with International Yoga Day on the premises of Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre at Hi-Tech City Colony here on Saturday.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu was the chief guest of the inaugural event. Subbarayudu explained a wide-range of benefits of the ancient system of fitness. He stated that one could be healthy by practicing yoga asanas. He said that many chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension could be cured with the help of yoga, besides handling stress and achieving control over the mind. He informed that yoga halls would be built in mandal centres and district headquarters soon.

Gunda Sudhakar, President of Chamber of Commerce Welfare Association, was one of the guests, and said that he was able to stay physically and mentally fit by performing yoga postures every day for an hour and competing with youngsters. He said that one could quit addiction to liquor and smoking and prevent age-related ailments through yoga invented by Patanjali.

The dignitaries requested the public to utilize the opportunity and stay healthy. They appreciated the centre for organising the camp. They praised both Dr KN Sukumar and Dr Sameera Reddy P of the centre for passionately promoting yoga in Mancherial for over a decade. Sukumar and Sameera said that users of Facebook and YouTube could attend the classes by visiting the official page and channel of the centre. About 60 persons attended the camp on the first day.