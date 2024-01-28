Young driver killed as tractor overturns in Mancherial

Bheemaram Sub-Inspector G Rajyavardhan said that Siddam Saikiran from Dampur village received fatal injuries when he was trapped under the tractor, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was engaged in ploughing a paddy field at the time of the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 06:58 PM

Mancherial: A 21 year old driver was killed on the spot when a tractor which he was riding overturned at Khajipelli village in Bheemaram mandal on Sunday.

Bheemaram Sub-Inspector G Rajyavardhan said that Siddam Saikiran from Dampur village received fatal injuries when he was trapped under the tractor, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was engaged in ploughing a paddy field at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint received from Chandraiah, the father of the victim, a case was registered and investigations were taken up.