Dasoju Sravan slams CM Revanth Reddy

Addressing a press conference, Dasoju Sravan said Revanth Reddy was out to divert the attention of the public from his government's failure to implement the guarantees and promises it had made to the people during the elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 09:47 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the offensive language being used often by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, BRS in charge for Greater Hyderabad, Dasoju Sravan said on Saturday that it was unbecoming on the part of people sitting in high places to stoop down to the such levels to demonstrate their disrespect towards a leader who had realised Statehood for Telangana.

Addressing a press conference, he said Revanth Reddy was out to divert the attention of the public from his government’s failure to implement the guarantees and promises it had made to the people during the elections. The power he was enjoying would not be with him forever. If he failed to maintain the levels of decency and decorum that was expected from him as a Chief Minister of the State, he would be taught a lesson by the people, he said.

