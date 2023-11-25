Hyderabad: Young HCA talents in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup squad

They are among the 15 players selected to represent their country in the upcoming tournament in the UAE.

06:39 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

U19 Cup

Hyderabad: Two promising talents, Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK) and Murugan Abhishek, representing the Hyderabad Cricket Association, have earned spots in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup squad.

They are among the 15 players selected to represent India in the upcoming tournament in the UAE.

The Junior Cricket Committee has meticulously chosen these 15 players, accompanied by three standby players, for this significant cricket event.

India is set to commence their campaign on December 8 against Afghanistan in this highly anticipated tournament.

The recently elected President of HCA, Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao, took to ‘X’ to congratulate the young prodigies.

Congratulations to Avanish Rao and Murugan Abhishek from the Hyderabad Cricket Association for their selection in the Under 19 Asia Cup! The matches will take place in Dubai.#HCA #Hyderabad #Cricket pic.twitter.com/stZo7PCyDg — Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally (@JaganMohanRaoA) November 25, 2023