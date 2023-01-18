| Vemulawada Rear Wheels Of Rtc Bus Come Off After Collision With Car

Vemulawada: Rear wheels of RTC bus come off after collision with car

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:54 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Rajanna Sircilla: The rear wheels of a TSRTC bus came off after it collided with a car in between Posettipalli-Nagaiahpalli on the outskirts of Vemulawada town on Wednesday morning.

The bus from Armoor depot was on its way from Vemulawada to Armoor of Nizamabad district while the car was proceeding towards Vemulawada from Kathalapur. Though nobody received major injuries in the accident, the rear wheels along with the axle got separated from the bus.

About 13 passengers traveling in the bus sustained minor injuries. A four-member family including a couple, an 18-month-old bay girl and six-month-old baby boy from Karimnagar, who were in the car, survived without injuries as the air balloons were activated.

Chandurthi CI Kiran Kumar shifted the injured persons to hospital in his vehicle.