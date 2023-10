Youngster dies by suicide in Medak

Sagar left his home on Saturday night and his mutilated body parts were found on railway tracks on Sunday morning by locals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Medak: A youngster died, allegedly by jumping under the wheels of a speeding train at Akkannapet Railway Station in Ramayampet Mandal. The victim was Jangam Sagar (24) from the same village.

Railway Police have registered a case.