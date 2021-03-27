Youngster held for harassing woman in Hyderabad

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of technical clues identified and nabbed him

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Saturday nabbed a youngster on charges of harassing a woman by sending abusive messages to her on Instagram and WhatsApp.

K Kalyan Goud (20), who works with an automobile servicing center, followed the woman on TikTok and later started chatting with her on WhatsApp, according to the police. Eventually, they became friends and clicked selfies too.

Recently, he proposed love to her which she rejected and started avoiding him. Kalyan, who learnt that her marriage was fixed, bore grudge and started sending abusive messages.

“He threatened to publicise the selfies and her pictures on social media apart from sharing them with her fiancé,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of technical clues identified and nabbed him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .