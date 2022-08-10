Youngster who attacked girl, arrested in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Nalgonda: A 21-year-old youth Meesala Rohith Kumar has been arrested for attacking a girl student of government degree college of Nalgonda with a sharp weapon after she rejected his love proposal. Attack on the girl by a love manic in Nandanavanam park has created sensation that the girl received injuries on her hands, face and abdomen.

District SP Rema Rajeshwar said that Rohith and the victim knew each other as they studied in the same college. Rohith was harassing the girl for the last seven months. In July, he called her to a place and threatened to kill her, if she rejected his proposals. But, then girl did not complain to the police.

She shared the matter with his brother, who warned Rohith. The accused called the victim through his friend to the Nandanavanam park on Miryalguda road on August 9. Accordingly, the victim along with her friend went to the park where they talked for some time. Later, the accused took the victim aside to talk to her personally and suddenly he attacked her with a knife indiscriminately and escaped from the spot. The victim was immediately shifted to the hospital. A special police team arrested the accused on the outskirts of Nalgonda within a few hours after the incident.

The SP said scientific evidences have already been collected to ensure a conviction in the case of attempt to murder.

She said that 242 complaints have been received by SHE teams so far in 2022. Among this, 28 FIRs were issued, 70 petty cases were registered and 208 persons were counselled. The police identified 1300 places as hot spots in the district where women and children may feel unsafe and SHE teams have been keeping an eye on these places.