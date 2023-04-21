Youth dies in accident at Warangal bus station

The deceased was Chinta Anil Kumar of Kashibugga locality in the Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Fri - 21 April 23

The deceased was Chinta Anil Kumar of Kashibugga locality in the Warangal

Warangal: A youngster was mowed down by an RTC bus at bus station here on Thursday. The deceased was Chinta Anil Kumar of Kashibugga locality in the city.

He came to bus station to send off his friend, when the unfortunate incident happened. It is learnt that he was returning after his friend boarded a bus, when a bus had hit him while the driver was reversing it. As he came under the rear wheels of the bus, he died on the spot.

Knowing about the incident, his friends and relatives reached the bus station and pelted stones on window panes of four buses. Informed by the authorities, the local 956427reached the bus station and brought the situation under control.

The body has been shifted to MGM Hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Also Read RTC bus runs over two youngsters in Sangareddy