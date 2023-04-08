Youth have important role to play in building modern India: Dr Srinivasa Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Director Public Health Dr. G Srininivasa Rao speaking at a leadership workshop in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: The youth have a very important role to play in building a modern India to grow as a global force and they should make use of their time constructively, Director Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao has said.

He was addressing a gathering of youth at the inaugural session of the two-day ‘Young Leaders Workshop’ named ‘Kothagudem Yuva Shakti’, organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust here on Saturday.

Srinivasa Rao, the chairman of the trust, said the youth should come out of the intoxication of religion and respect all religions equally as India stands for unity among diversity. Those in schools and colleges have to make effective use of time to build a better career and should not engage on social media excessively, he added.

Prominent personality development expert Gampa Nageshwara Rao advised the youth to develop time management and communication skills to emerge as leaders. Goal setting was an important aspect for anyone to reach higher positions in their lives, he said.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a RO plant installed at TSRTC bus depot in Kothagudem for the benefit of RTC workers.