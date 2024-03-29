Youth injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

According to Bijapur police 18-year-old Guddu Lekam left his village Kachilwar for a nearby village Naimed on foot on March 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 08:26 PM

Kothagudem: A rural youth was badly injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State and he was allegedly kept hostage by Maoists.

According to Bijapur police 18-year-old Guddu Lekam left his village Kachilwar for a nearby village Naimed on foot on March 11. He suffered grievous injuries in both his legs after he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Maoists near his village.

Also Read Maoist ACM and a courier arrested by police in Kothagudem

After the incident the Maoists allegedly kept the injured youth hostage in the forests for 17 days. When the youth’s relatives got information about the incident, they rushed him to the hospital with the help of the villagers.

After treatment at the district hospital, the injured youth was referred to Raipur for better treatment.

Lekam, the only earner in the house, would never be able to stand on his feet, said Bijapur police.