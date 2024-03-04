Youth murdered by lover’s family members in Jagtial

A native of Bathkepalli of Pegadapalli mandal, Mahesh was reportedlly in love with a woman from Thakkallapalli.
Jagtial: A youth was murdered in broad daylight by the family members of a woman he loved, in Thakkallapalli of Mallial mandal on Monday.
On Monday, Mahesh went to the woman’s home when her family members entered into an argument with him.
When the argument turned serious, Mahesh allegedly attacked the woman’s mother and grandfather with a knife.
Enraged over the incident, family members of the woman retaliated killing Mahesh on the spot.
Police rushed to the spot and investigation is on.