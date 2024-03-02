Ten injured in group clash in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 12:30 PM

Jagtial: As many as 10 persons of a family were injured in a group clash that took place in Ganeshpalli of Sarangapur mandal on Saturday morning.

According to villagers, the clash broke out between two groups over the operation of monthly chits. As the argument turned serious, both the groups attacked each other with stones, sticks and knives.

As a result, about ten persons of a family received injuries in the clash. The injured persons were shifted to the Jagtial government hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

One injured person has been shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar as his condition turned serious. Police began investigation after registering a case.