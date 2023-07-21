Youth must emerge as job creators: Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Friday exhorted youths from the State to be prepared to the serve the country as the job creators instead of job seekers.

Inaugurating a Job Mela at Nizamabad, Kavitha said the IT hub set up at Nizamabad would mean a great deal for the youths from the rural pockets aspiring big in the IT sector. IT sector was no longer restricted to the cities such as Hyderabad, Benguluru and Pune.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set up the IT hubs to cities like Nizamabad to help youths translate their dreams into a reality. The Nizamabad IT hub that came up at a cost of Rs 40 crore provided 745 seats. Youths intending to build apps can avail these seats booking them at an affordable cost of Rs 3500 each which would otherwise cost more than 15000 per month.

The hub is not meant only for the students with IT skills. Another 1000 students with desired skills and qualified for jobs in sectors other than IT would also be trained by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). Once the spaces available in the hub were filled and made fully use of, the second phase would come up with a new addition to it at a cost of Rs 50 crore, she added.