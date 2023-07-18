| Youth Stabbed To Death By Group Of Unidentified Persons

Hyderabad: Youth stabbed to death by group of unidentified persons

Following a heated argument, they broke the beer bottles and stabbed him in the abdomen and other parts on the body.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:34 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A youth died after he was allegedly stabbed by a group of unidentified persons with beer bottles and sharp weapons at Meerpet on Monday night.

The victim Varaprasad, was returning after purchasing beer bottles at a liquor shop, when the suspects are believed to have picked up a fight over an unknown matter.

Varaprasad suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Meerpet police are investigating.