Man gets 20 years jail for raping minor girl

The culprit was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and was imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 in the rape case of a minor girl reported at Meerpet in 2016.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A local court at LB Nagar on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl reported at Meerpet in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict and granted a compensation of Rs.3 lakh to the victim.

In June 2016, the convict A Prabhakar (23), a labourer from Chandampet in Nalgonda district, lured the 16-year-old girl in the guise of love and eloped with her. He secretly married her and sexually assaulted her without her consent.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s father, the Meerpet police booked a case and subsequently arrested Prabhakar.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.