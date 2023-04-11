YouTube down for several users across globe

Netizens took to their Twitter handle and flooded the YouTube official page with complaints that there was difficulty in streaming videos.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: If you are unable to load videos on YouTube, then relax; it’s not your internet problem. YouTube is down for several users across the globe for a few hours. The users are facing trouble in streaming content on YouTube.

Netizens took to their Twitter handle and flooded the YouTube official page with complaints that there was difficulty in streaming videos. Many of the users shared screenshots of the YouTube applications not working.

According to reports, the outage has been ongoing since last night. Meanwhile, a few YouTube users are not facing the issue. However, the reason for the outage is yet to be known. YouTube has not issued any official statements about the outage.

On the other hand, frustrated YouTube users are posting memes and jokes about YouTube outages on Twitter.

Earlier, YouTube rolled out two new features for YouTube Music for Android and iOS users. The ‘sleeper-time’ and ‘real-time lyrics’ features were updated for YouTube Music. These features are similar to the Spotify music stream.