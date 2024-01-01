YS Sharmila announces son’s engagement and wedding

The soon-to-be bride and groom will visit YSR ghat in Idupulapaya with their families to present the first invitation card and seek former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's blessings.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:03 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: YSRTP president YS Sharmila announced her son YS Raja Reddy’s marriage to his friend Atluri Priya on Monday.

YS Sharmila took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news.

“Wishing everyone a blessed 2024! Delighted to share the news of my son YS Raja Reddy’s engagement to his sweetheart Atluri Priya on January 18th, with their wedding set for February 17th, 2024. Tomorrow, we’ll visit YSR ghat at Idupulapaya, accompanied by the soon-to-be bride and groom, to present the first invitation card and seek Dad’s blessings(sic),” Sharmila wrote.

Wishing everyone a blessed 2024! Delighted to share the news of my son YS Raja Reddy’s engagement to his sweetheart Atluri Priya on January 18th, with their wedding set for February 17th, 2024.

Tomorrow, we’ll visit YSR ghat at Idupulapaya, accompanied by the soon-to-be bride… pic.twitter.com/JVp91hppsi — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) January 1, 2024

