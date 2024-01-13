YS Sharmila invites Chandrababu Naidu for son’s wedding

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 01:16 PM

Hyderabad: Congress leader YS Sharmila met Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to invite for her son’s wedding here at the latter’s residence on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after meeting Chandrababu Naidu, YS Sharmila asserted that cordiality between politicians is essential and she will not have any political dealings with Chandrababu whatsoever. Naidu promised her to attend the wedding, she added.

Raja Reddy and his friend Priya Atluri will tie knot on February 17.