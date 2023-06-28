YSRCP brought revolutionary changes in AP education sector: CM Jagan

Education which was hitherto available only to the rich, was taken to the poor, , Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said at a public meeting in Kurupam

File Photo

Parvatipuram: The YSR Congress Party government has brought several revolutionary changes in the education sector during the last four years, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said.

Education which was hitherto available only to the rich, was taken to the poor, he said at a public meeting in Kurupam near here on Wednesday. “We are spending huge amounts to ensure that education is within the reach of the poor. This is an investment for the future. Today, we credited Rs. 6,392.94 crore to the accounts of 42,61,965 mothers which would benefit 83,15,341 students studying from class 1 to Intermediate. We have so far spent Rs. 66,722.36 crore on education sector during the past four years,” he said.

Noting that the government schools were totally transformed through Nadu-Nedu programme, Jagan said that the situation now was such that private schools were trying to compete with government schools.