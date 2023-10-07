YSRCP leaders’ meet on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party leaders’ meeting will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium here on Monday.

Over 8200 delegates from all over the state are expected to trend the conference along with ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, party coordinators, municipal chairpersons, market yard chairpersons, MPPs and others.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will address them on the preparedness for the elections and the programmes to be organised in the coming days.