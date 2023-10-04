Janasainiks’ fighting spirit with TDP experience will see us through, says Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan also alleged that only three lakh houses were built in the state though the YSRCP government promised construction of 28 lakh houses, looting Rs.4,000 crore in the name of housing projects.

Pedana: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has exuded confidence that the fighting spirit of his Janasainiks combined with the experience of the Telugu Desam Party leadership would help capture power in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a meeting here during his Varahi Vijaya Yatra fourth phase on Wednesday evening, he explained that despite being part of the NDA, he had to take the decision to join hands with the TDP which was weakening, as it should be ensured that the anti-Jagan rule vote should not be split. The ruling YSR Congress Party was corrupt to the core and was adept at diverting the public funds, he alleged.

He also noted that Jagan did not believe in democracy and was arresting those who questioned the government. Andhra Pradesh had recorded the highest number of sedition cases. “If I am afraid of cases, why will I come into politics?. And why do youth attend our meetings if there are jobs?,” he pointed out.

He also stated that the ban on plastic is imposed only at the time of release of his movies and birthday celebrations. The YSRCP indulged in vote bank politics which the public should be wary of, he cautioned, and urged them to ensure that Jagan is sent packing out of the political arena.

