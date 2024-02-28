YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy resigns from party

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy stated that his decision to leave the party stemmed from unforeseen circumstances, while expressing gratitude to his supporters and fellow leaders within the constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 10:19 AM

Hyderabad: YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday, citing a perceived lack of respect within its ranks.

He also extended his appreciation to the party’s chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for the support rendered during his five-year tenure.

Reports suggest that his son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, is set to contest the Ongole parliamentary constituency.