Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at Rohit Sharma

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 pm

Hyderabad: The fitness of a few players was under scanner soon after the Indian Premier League resumed. A few players like Rohit Sharma were unable to have any practice sessions during the lockdown period owing to stricter Covid restrictions in Mumbai.

However, there were a few people who took a dig at Rohit’s fitness saying he had put on weight. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too joined the line. Rohit, currently on the sidelines of Mumbai Indians squad in the ongoing IPL owing to injury, was also left out of the Australian tour.

After the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals’ match, both Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma were seen talking together. Yuvi took a dig at Rohit with a cheeky comment. “Still waiting for that six-hitting competition between Pant and Ro!,” wrote the Mumbai Indians’ official twitter account.



Yuvraj showed his funny side writing, “Or a competition of fat percent on their cheeks @ritssajdeh”

“It’s like ro is saying to pant tere gaal jyada Motey hain ya mere ?” Yuvraj even tagged Rohit’s wife, Ritika in his first comment to take her support.