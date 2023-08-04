Zaheerabad MP calls for Basaveshwara Statue in Parliament

The Zaheerabad MP wrote on June 5 to the Prime Minister requesting him to install the statue.
Sangareddy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forwarded to the Lok Sabha Secretariat a letter from Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, who had requested the Prime Minister to install a statue of Mahatma Basaveshwara in the new Parliament Building.
The Zaheerabad MP wrote on June 5 to the Prime Minister requesting him to install the statue.
The PMO has forwarded the letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking appropriate action. In his letter, Patil said a Basaveshwara Statue was located at Gate Number 9 of the Parliament House, which was a no-entry zone for visitors.
Since Basaveshwara holds a prominent place among the Lingayat community, he said the installation would allow the community to visit the Statue if it was installed in the new building.