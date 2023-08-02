Congress Sarpanch, MPTC from Zaheerabad join BRS

A Congress Sarpanch and MPTC from Zaheerabad constituency, along with their followers, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

A Congress Sarpanch and MPTC from Zaheerabad constituency, along with their followers, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: A Congress Sarpanch and MPTC from Zaheerabad constituency, along with their followers, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

Congress MPTC of Jadimalkapur village in Mogudampally mandal, Sirisha along with her followers Bharath Reddy, Jagannadh Reddy, Md Ijaz and others joined the BRS. The Sarpanch and vice-sarpanch of Ramteerth village of Nyalkal mandal also joined the BRS. Industrial Development Corporation chairman Tanveer Ahmed and others were present.

Also Read Congress, BJP workers join BRS in Sangareddy