Zee Telugu invites viewers to vote for their favourite eliminated contestant

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu’s premiere singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’, has become a household favourite since it went on air earlier this year. The celebrity mentors like Geetha Madhuri, Revanth, Saketh Komundari, and Sri Krishna as well as the renowned panel of judges, including musical icons like Koti, SP Sailaja, Smitha, and Ananta Sriram have kept everyone entertained. However, it has been the talented singing sensations who have been winning everyone’s hearts with their enchanting performances.

While each and every singer has been putting their best foot forward, in a shocking twist, 12 contestants were eliminated from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ recently. Viewers were in disbelief. However, looks like there is some good news for the eliminated contestants as well as the viewers. Zee Telugu has invited viewers to vote for their favourite ex-contestants of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ and help them return to the show as wild card entries.

From May 16 to 22, viewers will get a chance to bring back their favourite singers like Swaroop Karthik, Myna Kantem, Satya Sri, Sai Sanvid, Charan Tej, Shaik Rasool, Harsha Gannoji, Parvathi Dasari, Keerthana Srinivas, Kalyani Chinta, Arjun Vijay, and Vinod Sharma. Viewers can log in to srgmptelugu.zee5.com/wildcard and cast their vote for any of the 12 contestants and help them come back to the popular reality show.

So, go ahead and vote for your favourite ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ contestant and help them return to the show as a wild card entry. Also, stay tuned to the popular reality show, every Sunday at 9 pm, on Zee Telugu.