Zee Telugu to take you on a thrilling ride with ‘Kinnerasani’ premiere, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ bonalu special episode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:31 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: After presenting Prabhas’s epic romantic thriller ‘Radhe Shyam’ last week, Zee Telugu is all set to take its viewers on another thrilling adventure this Sunday. With back-to-back popular movies being aired on the channel every weekend, the audience is surely in for a special treat.

This Sunday, the channel is all set to air the World Television Premiere of the nail-biting crime thriller ‘Kinnerasani’. The action-packed and suspense-filled movie will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seats as it airs on July 3, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Written by Desharaj Saitej and directed by Ramana Teja, ‘Kinnerasani’ stars Kalyaan Dev and Ann Sheetal in lead roles. While Kalyaan Dev plays the role of Venkat, a lawyer who doubles up as an intelligent investigator, Ann Sheetal plays Veda who is a gifted individual with the special ability to read people’s minds and sense their inner thoughts.

When Veda finds a book speaking about how her father is trying to kill her, she is confused. She runs into Venkat and asks for his help to solve the mystery. On the other hand, Jayadev, played by Ravindra Vijay, is out there murdering everyone with the name – Veda.

With a lot of twists and turns in the tale, ‘Kinnerasani’ is a must-watch. In fact, the refreshing songs, thrilling background music, impressive screenplay and cinematography will surely keep the audience hooked this Sunday!

But that’s not it! After the thrilling experience of ‘Kinnerasani’, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ will enthral music lovers with a Bonalu special episode. With the competition inching towards the semi-finals, expect the singers to go the extra mile and impress the judges as well as young hero Aadi, who appears as a special guest to promote his upcoming movie – ‘Crazy Fellow’.

With a possibility of some eliminations, this episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ will definitely keep you glued to your TV screens from 9 pm onwards.

Tune in to the World Television Premiere of ‘Kinnerasani’ at 6 pm and the special episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ at 9 pm on July 3, only on Zee Telugu!