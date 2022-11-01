Zee Theatre celebrates very best of Indian theatre daily with ‘Har Din Naya Drama’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:35 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: This festive season, Zee Theatre brings an unprecedented theatre extravaganza to bring dramatic riches to its viewers, every single day. The dramatic feast of 30 plays in 30 days is titled ‘Har Din Naya Drama’ and will entertain and engage viewers every day at 2 pm and 8 pm on platforms such as Tata Play Theatre, Airtel Theatre, Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch.

This is a celebration of the best of classic, contemporary, and clutter-breaking content of India’s vast and diverse theatre fraternity. Under this campaign, the viewers will enjoy both old favourites as well brand new, original plays under the ‘Blockbuster’ and ‘Premiere’ categories respectively. The ‘Weekend Highlights’ will focus on stories based on specific themes, or to commemorate special occasions and festivals.

Talking about ‘Har Din Naya Drama’, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, ZEE, says, “The idea of ‘30 days 30 plays’ stems from our commitment to offer audiences more of what they want and to give them more value for the time and resources they invest in Zee Theatre. We always strive to make the best of Indian theatre more accessible and to give audiences what they love by enriching and expanding our repertoire.”

The new teleplays under the ‘Premiere’ category will expand the existing repertoire of over 90 teleplays while under the ‘Blockbuster’ category, much-loved stories like ‘Sir Sir Sarla’ and ‘Chokher Bali’ will be screened.