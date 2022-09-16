Have a ‘fun’tastic Sunday with Zee Telugu’s ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’, World Television Premiere of ‘F3’ on September 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: There is no end to entertainment on Zee Telugu, and its amazing line-up of clutter-breaking shows lends credence to the same. On the close heels of ‘Zee Super Family Grand Finale’, the channel is back with yet another laugh riot – ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’.

Hosted by ever-energetic Pradeep Machiraju and featuring new celebrity couples and friends every week, the show will launch on September 18 (Sunday) at 12 noon, making your Sundays a bit more entertaining. That’s not it! Continuing the streak of its back-to-back world television premieres, Zee Telugu will also present to its viewers the premiere of superhit entertainer ‘F3: Fun & Frustration’ at 6 pm, the same day. So, mark your dates right away!

The grand launch episode of ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’ will see three couples – Ali-Zubeda, Mano-Jaleema, and Baba Bhaskar-Revathi – unwinding themselves to the fullest, competing in three funny yet creative rounds. Also, the celebrity couples teasing Pradeep on him being a single, followed by a few tips to him to end his bachelorhood will leave everyone in splits.

Audience will also be treated to the world television premiere of ‘F3’. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, featuring Venkatesh (Venki), Varun Tej (Varun), Tamannaah Bhatia (Harika), and Mahreen Pirzada (Honey) in lead roles and well-complemented by an illustrious cast, the film is a pure family entertainer.

The film revolves around Venki, Varun, and Harika-Honey and family making their own efforts to rise to the riches overnight by cheating a wealthy businessman, Ananda Rao (Murali Sharma). Will they succeed in their efforts and what do they learn through the course of their journey, form the crux of the story. So, don’t miss out on this laughter riot!