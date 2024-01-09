Zomaland unveils artist lineup for Hyderabad carnival

The two-day carnival is being hosted at the GMR Arena on January 20 and 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 02:36 PM

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of Zomato’s highly anticipated food and cultural carnival, ‘Zomaland’ is back. The two-day carnival is being hosted at the GMR Arena on January 20 and 21. The carnival will begin at 12 noon and go on till 10 pm on both the days.

Zomaland has recently revealed its star-studded lineup, generating considerable buzz among Hyderabad’s food and entertainment enthusiasts. Renowned artists such as Sid Sriram, Gaurav Kapoor, Manisha Eerabathini, and others are set to grace the event with their performances.

The first day of the carnival will feature performances by Tranquil, El Taxidi, Naveen Richard, Manisha Eerabathini, and Mangli. On the second day, attendees can look forward to acts by artists like Kasyap, Gaurav Kapoor, Elyzium, and Sid Sriram.

Zomaland promises a feast for the senses with over 60 restaurants participating in the event, offering a diverse range of culinary delights. From wood-fired pizzas to mini pancakes, boba tea, falafel, sorbet, and more, Hyderabadis will have the opportunity to indulge in their favourite local and international cuisines.

Tickets for the carnival are available online via the Zomato app, with general entry starting at Rs. 699 and VIP tickets at Rs. 1599. Additionally, Zomaland enthusiasts can explore and purchase exclusive Zomato merchandise at the event from the merch shop.