Food carnival Zomaland’s Hyderabad dates announced!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:15 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Dates for the fourth edition of Zomato’s food and cultural carnival ‘Zomaland‘ have been announced.

The carnival will be held in Hyderabad on January 20 and 22, it will be an ensemble of some of the best restaurants from across the country, a power-packed artist lineup and a plethora of stunning experiences.

Zomaland will also have exclusive experience zones and games to engage the live audience. Early bird/ phase 1 tickets are now live on the Zomato application.

