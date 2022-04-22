Zomato announces 100% ‘plastic neutral deliveries’ from April 2022

Published: Updated On - 02:14 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Zomato will recycle more than 100 per cent of all plastic used in food delivery packaging, the company announced today on twitter.

On the account of World Earth day, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted saying that the food delivery platform is introducing “100 per cent plastic neutral deliveries” starting today.

“From now on, every meal you order through Zomato will be 100% plastic neutral, which means we will voluntarily recycle more than 100% of all plastic utilized in your order’s packaging,” the food delivery platform announced, through a post on twitter.

Starting today, we will recycle 100% plastic used for food delivery packaging on Zomato orders. Also, over the next 3 years, we’ll help cut down the plastic footprint of the restaurant sector. Read more here – https://t.co/rjiglBpIn8 pic.twitter.com/OaZe18u4jJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 22, 2022

We don't have a post for Earth Day. We have a plan for it. pic.twitter.com/gebEWZu2Md — zomato (@zomato) April 22, 2022

Last year, Zomato took its first step towards long-term sustainability by launching ‘Climate Conscious Delivery’ by introducing the ‘no cutlery required’ option.

However, it has acknowledged that offsetting emissions generated in the process of producing new plastic packaging did not solve the problem of used plastic reaching landfills and clogging water bodies – which is when plastic neutral deliveries came in.

The food delivery app has partnered with ISO-certified plastic waste management organisations to collect and recycle plastic waste across India.

